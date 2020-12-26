The Dh1.5 billion Fakeeh University Hospital opened in Silicon Oasis, Dubai has 350 beds and five specialised centres. The hospital is now open to welcome patients. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A new 350-bed ‘smart’ hospital, Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), is now ready to welcome patients. The Dh1.5 billion project spans an area of 1 million square feet.

Patient rooms include tablets that allow patients to interact with their surroundings and the medical staff. Patients can also verify their credentials through the hospital’s app, which operates through a technology-based joint control centre that allows for around-the-clock patient follow-up.

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA) and Saudi Arabia’s Fakeeh Care, made the announcement on Saturday, saying the official launch of all departments of the hospital is expected to be in the first quarter of 2021. ‘Centres of Excellence’

The Fakeeh University Hospital in DSO has five specialised centres of excellence — diabetes and endocrinology; muscles, bones, and joints; emergency medicine; pulmonary medicine; and cardiology. It also employs a team, equipped with the latest technologies, to meticulously carry out organ transplants. In addition, the smart university hospital houses one of the largest intensive care units of its kind in the region with a capacity up to 60 beds, including 12 operating rooms that were developed in Germany and assembled in DSO.

Health tech

Dr Mohammad Al Zarooni, Vice-Chairman and CEO, DSOA, said: “Smart cities of the future will employ advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data, to enhance quality of life all around. Today, the world is witnessing an unprecedented surge in technology advancements and applications across various dynamic sectors, especially health care.”

Decades of experience

Fakeeh University Hospital at DSO brings a legacy of over 42 years of delivering health care in Saudi Arabia. Dr Mazen Fakeeh, president and chairman of the board of Fakeeh Care Group and Dr Soliman Fakeeh Hospital Company, said: “Fakeeh University Hospital at DSO, the integrated technology park, offers decades of specialised medical experience in a state-of-the-art smart health care facility. We are delighted to begin welcoming patients ahead of the official opening at the start of 2021.”

UAE national cadres

The university hospital at DSO will train and generate top-level UAE national cadres who will complement existing health care workers across the nation. It will also hire UAE national doctors who possess diverse experiences in various disciplines from different parts of the world.

Expert partners