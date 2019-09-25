King's College Hospital London in Dubai Hills will host an event for the public on World Heart Day to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease Image Credit: Supplied

Launched in 2000, World Heart Day is an initiative of the World Heart Federation that has developed into the biggest global platform for raising awareness about cardiovascular disease.

King’s College Hospital London in Dubai Hills is hosting an Interactive Heart Health Morning from 9am to 1pm on September 29. This is a free event open to the general public aimed at educating the Dubai community on the essentials of maintaining a healthy heart.

Talk with some of the best cardiologists in Dubai the best cardiologists in Dubai and speak to King’s endocrinologists, neurologists and dieticians. Interact with the live heart health stations and take advantage of free heart rate analysis, body fat/BMI analysis, blood pressure testing, and heart scans.

Cardiovascular disease is currently the leading cause of death in the world and about 30 per cent of the of the UAE population suffer from some form of heart disease.

King’s cardiovascular team, headed by renowned cardiologist Dr Omar Hallak, have decades of experience providing the full spectrum of heart care to patients. The hospital places an emphasis on preventative heart health and provides services and treatments across six streams: preventive cardiology (including heart health packages); treatment for common heart and blood vessel conditions; non-invasive cardiology; non-invasive vascular medicine; invasive/interventional cardiology; and endovascular intervention.

King’s College Hospital London UAE was founded to bring the best of British healthcare to the region. The state-of-the-art flagship hospital is located at Dubai Hills. It has multidisciplinary medical centres in Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Dubai. The majority of its physicians are UK trained.

King’s College Hospital London’s priority is patient care. It offers the same high-quality trusted healthcare, modern techniques and evidence-based procedures in Dubai, as it provides at its internationally renowned hospital in the UK.

The UAE’s strong ties with King’s College Hospital go back to 1979 when the nation’s founding father, the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan provided a donation that helped establish the King’s liver research centre, which is now among the top three specialist liver centres in the world.