Dubai: Top doctors from renowned Indian healthcare firm Apollo Hospitals Group will provide their services at Dubai’s Al Tadawi Hospital in Al Gharoud following a new pact to enhance healthcare services for citizens and residents in the UAE.

Al Tadawi Healthcare Group on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Apollo Group to facilitate the exchange of expertise and experiences in the health sector between the two organisations and promote medical tourism in Dubai.

Top executives told Gulf News that the clinical partnership will offer training for health professionals and therapeutic and preventive care for residents.

Accredited by the Joint Commission International, the 100-bed Al Tadawi Specialty Hospital provides a range of specialised services. With over 10,000 beds in 73 hospitals, 370 primary care clinics, 1,500 diagnostic centres, 200 telemedicine units, and 15 academic and research institutions, Apollo Hospitals Group is dedicated to global services, clinical trials, epidemiological studies, stem cell research and genetics.

The MoU agreement was signed at the Dubai Press Club, in the presence Marwan Haji Nasser, chairman and managing director of Al Tadawi Healthcare Group; Dr Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, and a number of officials and doctors.

The move reflects Dubai’s emergence as a leading global healthcare and medical tourism destination. By leveraging the emirate’s world-class infrastructure, state-of-the-art healthcare facilities and highly skilled workforce, this collaboration is set to further enhance the standard of healthcare services in the region.

The MoU was signed by Dr Ahmed Al Masri, chief medical officer at Al Tadawi Healthcare Group and Dr Dinesh Madhavan, President, Group Oncology and International, Apollo Hospitals.

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate to organise a programme of visits for specialised medical staff. The objective is to provide treatment services and conduct intricate surgeries for complex cases, including those arriving from overseas as part of Dubai’s medical tourism programmes.

Patient transfer, specialties

Furthermore, the agreement entails cooperation in the transfer of cases with incurable diseases across various specialties, with a particular focus on oncology. Notably, cancer patients will have the opportunity for treatment at Apollo Hospitals in India, renowned for hosting some of the world’s top cancer treatment centres.

Apollo Hospitals Group will share expertise and draw from the Group’s experiences in the treatment of various medical areas, including cancer, colorectal surgeries, heart care, kidney diseases, neurosurgery, organ transplantation, spine surgeries and robotic surgery services.

Latest treatments

Marwan Haji Nasser said the collaboration seeks to facilitate the exchange of expertise among medical professionals, introducing them to the latest treatments and precise surgeries across various medical specialties while adhering to the highest international standards.

“The agreement is designed to enhance healthcare services for both citizens and residents in the UAE, as well as attract international patients for medical tourism in Dubai. This collaborative effort emphasises providing the best healthcare services by leveraging the expertise of both organisations,” he said, adding that, guided by Dubai’s leadership, the city has become a preferred destination for individuals seeking medical treatment from around the world.