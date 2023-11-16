In the first episode of Gulf News and Pfizer’s eight-part podcast series, Know Plan Go, Dr Ali Al Dibbiat explores the vulnerability of individuals with diabetes to viral respiratory infections and discusses vital factors and preventive strategies. Dr Ali, a renowned consultant endocrinologist with over two decades of clinical experience, explains that uncontrolled blood sugar levels weaken the immune system, making the body susceptible to infections. He notes that factors such as the duration of diabetes and poor sugar control play a significant role in this heightened risk.
Episode 1
The podcast highlights the importance of understanding the different types of diabetes, with age being a key factor in assessing risk. It delves into how both type 1 and type 2 diabetes patients face varying degrees of vulnerability to respiratory infections, and how their age and the maturity of their immune system also play a role. The conversation also touches on the impact of fluctuating blood glucose levels on the immune response. Dr Ali emphasises that sharp fluctuations in blood sugar can strain the immune system, making it less responsive.
