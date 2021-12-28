Is your condition affecting your sleep? Here are some tips to help you

Image Credit: Shutterstock

They say there’s nothing like a good night’s sleep. Unfortunately for approximately half of people living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), getting a full eight hours is but a dream. Quality sleep is crucial for your physical and cognitive health; we’ve compiled the latest research on MS and sleep, as well as tips and tricks for a better bedtime:

Fatigue is one of the most challenging symptoms of MS, affecting at least 75% of people at some stage. Brain changes can contribute to that tired-all-the-time feeling you may know all-too-well. But it’s symptoms that you might not necessarily connect with MS, that are the real sleep-stealers, including nocturnal leg spasms, pain and bladder issues.

MS and restless leg syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS), a condition of the nervous system that causes the uncontrollable urge to move the legs, seems to be particularly common among people with MS. In fact, one study of 156 people living with MS, found about one third had the condition. The tingling, creeping sensation in the legs understandably makes it harder to get to sleep at night, but RLS is also associated with involuntary jerking of the arms and legs – so even if you do manage to doze off, you may wake yourself up with a jolt during the night.

Disorders like sleep apnoea

If you’re getting plenty of shut-eye but still waking up exhausted, the quality of your sleep might be poor thanks to a sleep disorder. One study of people with MS found a significant proportion had one or more sleep disorders they weren’t even aware of.

One of these common sleep-thieves is sleep apnoea. Brain changes brought on by MS can affect breathing during sleep, which becomes uncoordinated. As a result, oxygen levels are lower than they should be during the night, so the body isn’t refreshed the way it should be. In one study, more than half of the people with MS tested were found to have this problem, without even realizing it.

Anxiety and insomnia

Many sleep problems occur because of secondary factors such as stress, inactivity, or depression, which again are all too common in people with MS. Around a third of people with MS suffer from anxiety, for example, a common cause of insomnia.

Ways to help get those Zzzzs

Talking to your doctor is the best thing you can do if you’re tired and struggling to sleep. There are plenty of ways to treat sleep disorders, from lifestyle changes, to medication and counselling. Often treating symptoms that can disrupt sleep, such as an overactive bladder or spasticity, can make a huge difference in your nights. Here are a few other ways to help you get those eight hours:

• Get outside: Natural light helps to set your body clock and regulate sleep hormones – making fresh air one of the best sleep remedies ever. Exercise can also aid sleep, so taking a stroll outdoors is a double win.

• Practice good sleep habits: Sticking to a strict bedtime routine can help to set your biological clock and aid a good night’s sleep. That means going to bed at the same time every night and setting your alarm to wake you up at the same time every day – no matter how much you crave a lie-in!

• Switch off gadgets: Avoid TV and computer screens at least an hour before bed as the blue light can suppress levels of the sleep hormone melatonin.

• Create a haven: Make sure your bedroom is clutter-free, cool and dark. Put up blackout blinds, if need be, to block out light.

• Limit lattes: Caffeine is such a powerful stimulant it can affect sleep for up to six hours after your last sip. Caffeinated drinks like coffee, tea, and cola, and even chocolate, could stop you getting the sleep you need, so it’s best to avoid them – particularly in the second half of the day.