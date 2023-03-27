Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has rolled out the third phase of its initiative ‘Positive and Healthy Work Environment - Check’ to empower employers to promote the well-being of their staff.

The initiative specifically targets both federal and local government entities in Dubai and the Northern Emirates and is aligned with the National Wellbeing Strategy 2031.

The Ministry said the programme has demonstrated its positive impact on institutional performance and employee well-being by effectively preventing chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and depression.

The programme seeks to achieve an ideal balance between work and mental and physical health by promoting regular medical checkups to monitor employees’ well-being and offering health education resources. The initiative also aims to encourage healthy habits such as consuming nutritious food and engaging in physical activities to prevent chronic illnesses and obesity. Additionally, the programme is designed to enhance employee satisfaction and performance by demonstrating their value within the entity.

Impact so far

During the first and second phases of the initiative, it successfully targeted 25 federal and local government entities in the country, with about 2,500 employees participating.

Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, said the third phase of the initiative was launched to build upon the positive outcomes of the previous two phases. He added that the Ministry is committed to continually upgrading and enhancing its awareness programmes to elevate public health standards and establish a health-conscious workforce.

The initiative includes providing facilities for physical activities in the workplace, promoting healthy eating habits, discouraging smoking, and managing work-related stress, Al Rand added.

Simplified guide

Nouf Khamis Al Ali, director of the Health Promotion Department at MoHAP, said the programme offers a simplified guide for employers to create and execute awareness activities and initiatives for their employees. The guide provides practical steps and ideas for health programmes, along with the necessary resources for implementation, enabling employers to continue these awareness activities consistently. The initiative was tailored to encourage healthy lifestyles that mitigate the risk of chronic diseases, ultimately resulting in increased employee productivity, improved energy levels and focus, greater work satisfaction, reduced absenteeism, and lower treatment expenses.