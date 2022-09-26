Dubai: The ‘Smart Safety License’ programme from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has trained 6,270 employees since its launch in 2019. The programme covered RTA’s employees and contractors.
“RTA with its commitment to continually improve the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) protocols of the organisation had been providing e-certified safety training courses from March 2019 under the initiative called the ‘Smart Safety License’ programme, S2L in short,” said Nada Jasim, Director of Safety, Risk, Regulation and Planning at RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector.
Nada added that the training modules of the programme focused on the most common hazards and risks at workplaces is aimed at making employees working for and on behalf of RTA understand the standard work practices, expectations of RTA and application of HSE practices at all work locations of the entity. The programme also aims to increase morale among RTA workforce by providing a safe workspace with at most importance given to HSE sustainability.
S2L training has already trained employees of RTA under Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector and three different agencies - Rail Agency, Dubai Taxi and Traffic and Roads Agency. In the coming years, S2L plans to train employees across all Sectors and Agencies in both English and Arabic language through Classroom and Online Learning Platform.
S2L programme works alongside complimenting all legal and regulatory requirements of HSE regulations of the UAE and the emirate of Dubai while adhering to RTA’s strategic goals of Digital Dubai, People’s Happiness, Safety & Environmental Sustainability, and Pioneering RTA.