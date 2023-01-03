Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has issued Ministerial Resolution No. 657 of 2022, which details the channels for reporting work-related illnesses and injuries, as well as the obligations of employers.

The resolution outlines the process for recording workplace accidents and illnesses in a database, allowing for the settlement of associated problems and identification of risks, with the goal of strengthening the occupational health and safety system in the private sector. Improving the psychological stability of employees in the businesses and ensuring a safe working environment free from occupational dangers helps to increase productivity and efficiency, MoHRE said.

The ministry offers a number of ways to report any occupational ailment or accident, including via the call center number (600) 590-000, visiting service centers, or through the ministry’s smart applications.

Employer’s obligations

This procedure is under the purview of the employer, who is obliged to input information about the company, the injured employee, the date and severity of the injury, a brief account of the accident’s circumstances, and first aid and treatment protocols. The report is automatically included in the national system for work injuries.

The resolution intends to regulate how establishments with 50 or more employees deal with workplace accidents and illnesses. It stipulates that establishments develop a unique mechanism to track these illnesses and injuries.

This system should keep track of all work-related illnesses and injuries, as well as any preventive measures and rehabilitation programmes implemented for employees involved in hazardous activities. It should also define all activities that pose a threat to health and safety of workers.

Additionally, it requires compiling a list of workers and establishing procedures for routine health examination, reporting incidents within the establishment, and investigating occurrences of occupational diseases and injuries.

The resolution also clarifies that the affected establishments must find ways to develop a report from the medical committees indicating the percentage of disability in the event of injury, provide a record of the frequency and dates of workers’ examinations, keep a record of workers exposed to occupational hazards for a period of at least five years after the end of their service, and provide the worker with proof of their period of employment in the establishment.

Calculating compensation

An employer is obligated to treat and compensate an injured worker for any work-related illness or injury. The value of the work injury compensation is calculated based on the worker’s most recent basic salary. The worker receives compensation after the release of the medical report indicating the percentage of impairment within a maximum of 10 days.

If the work injury or illness results in the worker’s death, the compensation is paid to his or her legal heirs in accordance with the country’s laws, or in accordance with what the person decides before passing away.

If a worker sustains a partial disability as a result of an occupational illness, or injury, the worker will be compensated with a portion of the value of permanent complete disability, in accordance with the percentages outlined in the Cabinet Resolution No. 33 of 2022. A specialised medical committee will decide whether there is a complete or partial disability in both circumstances, and the amount of compensation due to the worker in the event of a permanent complete disability is equal to the amount due in the event of death.

For example, if the worker’s basic salary was Dh1,000 and the partial disability percentage was 25 per cent, the compensation would be as follows: 25 per cent of partial disability multiplied by the basic wage for 24 months results in Dh6,000.