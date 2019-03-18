Shaikh Humaid being honoured by Humaid Al Qutami with the Personality of the Year Award at a special ceremony on the sidelines of the Dubai Health Awards. Thumbay Moideen is present. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Health Awards for excellence in health care will go regional soon, covering private and public sector hospitals and health care specialists from the GCC as well as having some categories for international health care excellence as well, said Humaid Mohammad Obaid Al Qatami, chairman of the board and director general of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

He was speaking at the third edition of the Dubai Health Awards 2019 given jointly by the DHA and the Health Magazine at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on Monday.

Congratulating the winners Al Qatami said: “The awards not only foster creativity and excellence in health care but also honour deserving health innovators and pioneers and also encourage teamwork among all health professionals and facilities. I would like to announce that the Annual Health Awards will be expanding to also include public and private health facilities and health professionals working in GCC countries, with future plans to open the competition to regional and international applicants.”

His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman and Member of Supreme Council was named ‘Personality of the Year’.

The award was given to Shaikh Humaid at a separate ceremony, by Al Qatami, in the presence of Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group and Publisher of Health Magazine.

In addition to this, about 18 distinguished organisations, 24 outstanding professionals and 11 health care trendsetters were given awards at the ceremony. Mafraq Hospital Abu Dhabi was the recipient of four awards — for best hospital and three others in the paediatric department,

Speaking to Gulf News Dr Taisser Atrak, director of paediatrics and neo-natal department of Mafraq talked about the rising rate of premature births and the preparedness of his hospital.

“Nearly 10 per cent of deliveries in the UAE require intensive neonatal care which is similar to the average of all developed countries globally. We at Mafraq have taken neonatal care to a another level and have only UK and US board certified health care professionals. We handle premature births beginning from babies born at 23 weeks and above. While babies born at 25 weeks and above have a good chance of survival, those in the 23-25 week category are likely to have some long term morbidities. But we catch these symptoms early and follow up on our premature babies up to two years.”

Talking about the pioneering technique to repair congenital diaphgrammatic hernia in newborns, introduced by Dr Iftikhar Ahmad Jan Mohammad Suleman, Consultant Paediatric Surgeon at Mafraq, Dr Atrak added: “This is a condition where a baby’s bowels herniate and go up to the chest, constricting the lungs. With Dr Ahmad’s technique we have achieved 88 per cent success rate which is higher than the world average.”

Dr Tasneem Jameel, Managing Director of Prime Health Care group that got the award for best radiology and health care services said: “We are honoured to receive this award. Ours is a distinguished diagnostic division in the UAE. We are incredibly proud of our entire team in Premier Diagnostic Centre and Prime Healthcare Group for this achievement.”

Dr Muhaymeen Abdelghani, chief executive officer of Al Zahra Group which received the award in two categories — distinguished corporate social responsibility and Medical tourism — told Gulf News that their group was working towards excellence in surgeries and acute health care in Dubai.

“We have worked hard to establish the medical tourism initiative hand in hand with DHA. In 2018 alone Dubai had an influx of more than 200,000 medical tourists and we are close to achieving our goal of 500,000 medical tourists by 2020. In 2018 alone our hospital conducted 300 surgeries and had an influx of over 3000 medical tourists. Medical tourists from places such as Africa, Russia, Eastern Europe especially came to our hospitals for maternity deliveries, surgeries in orthopaedics, cosmetics and cancer. The main thing about attracting inbound medical tourists is also to help outbound residential patients travelling abroad for medical purposes. In the last few years we have started seeing a reverse trend.”

In addition to the 43 winners, special awards were also given to 10 distinguished health care trendsetters honoured in recognition of their invaluable contribution to the region’s health care industry. The awardees were Hamad Taryam Al Shamsi, Ali Reza, Dr Abdul Rahim Mustafawi, Dr Jumana Belhoul, Dr Sayed Jaffar, Dr Azzan Bin Brik, Dr Hajar Hosani, Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman, Dr Aisha Sultan, Dr Nadia Al Bastaki and Amal Al Shamlan

List of Winners

Corporate Category

Distinguished Hospital/Healthcare Centre/Other Agencies

Hospitals:

1 Mafraq Hospital, Abu Dhabi

2 NMC Specialty Hospital, Dubai

Medical Centres:

1 DHA-Medical Fitness Clinics, Dubai

2 Dr Michael’s Dental Clinic, Dubai

Laboratory & Radiology Services:

1 Prime Healthcare Group — Diagnostic Services, Dubai

2 DHA-Pathology & Genetics Dept, Dubai

Fitness Centers:

1 Advantage Sports UAE

Patient Satisfaction:

1 Canadian Specialist Hospital, Dubai

Innovative Technology:

1 DHA-Dental Services Department, Dubai

CSR Contribution:

1 Al Zahra Hospital, Dubai

Medical Tourism:

1 Al Zahra Hospital, Dubai

2 Life Balance Shoes Trading LLC Abu Dhabi

Treating People of Determination:

1 DHA-Primary Health Care Sector — Dubai

Pharmacies:

1 Life Pharmacy LLC, Dubai

2 Ahalia Group Pharmacies, Abu Dhabi

Medical Insurance Companies:

1 Oman Insurance Company, Dubai

Medical Equipment & Supplies Providers:

1 Star Key Hearing, LLC, Abu Dhabi

Medical Education Provider:

1 Ministry of Health and Prevention-Training and Development Centre, Sharjah

Individuals Category:

Distinguished Professionals

Leaders in Health care:

1 Dr Anna Zickerman, Owner & Medical Director, UpandRunning Sports Medical Centre

2 Dr V S Gopal, Founder and MD, Ahlia Medical Group

Executives in Health care:

1 Dr Mohammad Rafique. P, Medical Director, Prime Hospital

2 Dr Amin Al Amiri, Asst. Undersecretary for Medical Practice and License Sector, UAE Ministry of Health

3 Dr Manal Mohammad Omran, CEO, Primary Health Care Sector — DHA

Innovative Researchers in Health care:

1. Dr Hamid Yahya Hussain, Consultant, Physician & Professor, DHA

2. Professor Asma Deeb, Chief of Paediatric Endocrinology, Mafraq Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Physicians:

1 Dr Taisser Atrak, Director-Pediatrics & Neonatal ICU, Mafraq Hospital, AUH

2 Dr Marlain Mubarak, Consultant-OB & Gynec, Canadian Specialist Hospital, DXB

3 Dr Batool Al Balooshi, Consultant, Dubai Hospital/DHA, DXB

Surgeons:

1 Dr Iftikhar Ahmad Jan Mohammad Sulaiman, Consultant & Acting Division Chief Pediatric Surgery, Mafraq Hospital, AUH

2 Dr Amit Nagpal, Specialist Opthalmologist Vitreo, NMC Specialty Hospital, DXB

Dentists:

1 Dr Dana Yousuf Al Raeesi, Endodontist, MOHAP

2 Dr Riyas Jamaluddin, Clinical Director, Smilecare Medical Centre LLC

Medical Specialists:

1 Dr Ajit Kumar, Consultant Neurologist & Regional Medical Director, NMC Medical Specialty, Dubai

2 Dr Fiona Desira, Clinical Director, Child Early Intervention Medical Centre

Paramedical Staff:

1 Naheed Kapadia Tariq, Senior Specialist, Latifa Women & Children Hospital, DXB

2 Paul Cheung, Chiropractor, UpandRunning Medical Centre, DXB

Women in Health care:

1 Dr Shamsa Abdullah Ali Bin Hammad, COO, Medcare Women & Children Hospital

2 Dr Hamda Sultan Al Mesmar, Director and Consultant, Dental Services Dept, DHA

3 Dr Hibah Shata, MD (Child Early Intervention Medical Centre

Nurses:

1 Lwza Mohammad, Unit Manager, MOHAP

2 Ms Dalal Darabseh, Director of Nursing, Canadian Specialist Hospital, Dubai

Pharmacists