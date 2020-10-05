Dubai: Following intensive field inspections, the Dubai Economy has fined four commercial establishments while two shops were handed stern warning for failing to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.
The Dubai Economy tweeted on Monday that the violations were spotted in establishments located in a shopping centre in Dubai as well as open markets in Naif, Al Dhagaya, and Ayal Nasir areas. The shops, which are doing retail, textile and fabric trade, selling perfume, sewing and embroidery, were given fines after their staff wear found not wearing face masks; while two more shops were given warnings for not placing physical distancing stickers.
Meanwhile, no shop was ordered closed and 733 commercial establishments were found compliant with the health protocols, following field inspections conducted by DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) department on Sunday.
Continuous inspections
The DED noted that its Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) department is continuously monitoring commercial establishments to ensure their commitment to the precautionary measures.
The DED has also repeatedly called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keep ing the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The DED also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumerrights.ae website.