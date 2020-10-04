1 of 5
Jaguar Land Rover is working with Econyl nylon to develop high-quality interiors made from ocean and landfill waste. Next-generation Jaguar and Land Rover models will feature floor mats and trims made with Econyl fibre from recycled plastics. These waste materials include industrial plastic, fabric offcuts from clothing manufacturers, fishing nets from the farming industry, and those abandoned in the ocean– known as ‘ghost nets’.
The nylon waste is broken to its original raw material using a chemical treatment process, known as depolymerisation. The raw nylon material is then turned into the yarn, known as Econyl.
The Econyl yarn will be used to manufacture floor mats for future Jaguar and Land Rover models with the goal of using more environmentally conscious and sustainable materials while still providing customers with a premium and hardwearing product.
Currently, Land Rover offers a Eucalyptus textile interior on Range Rover Evoque while Evoque, Range Rover and Jaguar’s all-electric I-PACE benefit from optional Kvadrat – a material that combines durable wool with a suede cloth made from 53 recycled plastic bottles per vehicle.
“Our designers and engineers are committed to developing the next generation of sustainable materials that will feature on future Jaguar and Land Rover models. We place a great deal of focus on the creation of new sustainable materials, using the latest, most innovative techniques and textiles. Minimising waste, re-using materials and reducing carbon emissions sits at the heart of our Destination Zero mission,” says Adrian Iles, Senior Engineer of Interior Systems at Jaguar Land Rover.
