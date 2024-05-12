Dubai: Dubai Central Laboratory, affiliated with Dubai Municipality, has implemented a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology which is the first in the region to seamlessly detect Legionella, a bacteria that causes acute respiratory infections.

The method is both accurate and sustainable in identifying live colonies of this type of bacteria. It also shows the results of the examination in specific concentrations from the specimen, accurately quantifying the bacterial counts to 99 per cent of the time. This also leads to faster completion rate of the work due to fewer requirements for laboratory supplies.