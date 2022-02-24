Dubai: The 27th edition of Dubai International Pharmaceutical and Technologies Conference and Exhibition — DUPHAT 2022, has generated exceptional direct and indirect business deals worth Dh5.1 billion. The high volume of deals reflects the event’s success in providing a platform to showcase the latest innovations in the pharmaceutical industry and build partnerships that benefit the entire sector.

The largest of its kind event in the region, DUPHAT 2022 was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre and featured the participation of a number of doctors, pharmacists, as well as regional and international speakers. The event also featured prominent pharmaceutical companies from across the world that showcased the latest technological advancements in the sector.

Accelerating global economic recovery

The volume of deals recorded at DUPHAT reflects the key role Dubai has been playing in enhancing growth and accelerating global economic recovery, as well as providing opportunities for professionals from various sectors to exchange knowledge and expertise within a safe environment.

Dr Abdul Salam Al Madani, the executive chairman of DUPHAT and chairman of INDEX Holding, said: “The deals recorded at DUPHAT’s 27th edition reflects the UAE’s role in leading economic recovery and its ability to provide opportunities for growth across different sectors. This year, we have given participants the opportunity to meet new clients, suppliers, and manufacturers in the industry to build partnerships and strong long-term business networks.”

Dr Al Madani added that many exhibitors had already booked their attendance at the event’s next edition.

Winning students

Organised over an area of 30,000 square metres, the event attracted more than 22,000 visitors and participants from 82 countries. The event featured 140 speakers who shared their insights at 112 scientific sessions, which focused on key issues and developments in the pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, the event saw 330 presentations and various workshops hosted to discuss the latest scientific research in the pharmaceutical sector.

On the closing day, DUPHAT’s organising committee honoured the companies with the best exhibits as well as participants with the best service presentation, the best representative exhibit of a nation, the best speaker, and the best researcher. The winners of the Scientific Poster competition were also announced alongside the winning students in the student competitions. The event’s supporting partners were also honoured for their efforts that led to the success of the event.