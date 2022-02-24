Dubai: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai is all set to host the 9th International Hybrid Congress for Joint Reconstruction in the Middle East (ICJR-ME) 2022, from March 4-6 at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel here.

A leading convention for reconstructive surgeons, the Congress provides a platform for professionals in the industry to exchange insights, knowledge and expertise. Held in the presence of 1,200 orthopaedic surgeons, the event will feature three days of panel discussions, lectures from experts and cutting-edge presentations focused on the latest developments in the orthopaedics field.

Dr Samih Tarabichi Dr Samih Tarabichi, chairman of ICJR-ME and consultant joint replacement surgeon, highlighted the importance of the global event, which is set to bring together prominent speakers, orthopaedic surgeons, trainers, nurses and medical students from different countries around the world.

‘Ideal platform’

“The Congress aims to create a platform that brings together elite doctors and specialists in joint surgery to discuss modern developments and technologies in the treatment of orthopaedic diseases. As in its previous sessions, the Congress continues to occupy centre stage as an ideal platform in the region that allows communication and interaction between companies that supply prostheses and regional and international doctors,” said Dr Tarabichi.

He also added that the current edition of the Congress will focus on latest technologies and techniques in the field of joint surgery, artificial joint design, the use of 3D printers and innovation in robotic surgeries.

During the event, research papers and reports will be presented on modern surgical techniques related to shoulder, hip, knee, ankle and sports surgeries. The event will also include interactive sessions featuring international experts, as well as an anatomy laboratory for the cadaveric course and a nursing programme.

Insights into orthopaedic surgeries

ICJR-ME 2022 will also feature video presentations of surgical procedures performed by the world’s most prominent experts in order to provide insights on orthopaedic surgeries.

Dr Tarabichi also mentioned that he had performed more than 20,000 joint replacement operations during the last 20 years in the UAE, pointing to the sharp rise in this type of surgeries and the need to stay updated with the highest international standards in this field to meet patients’ expectations and to comply with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s directives to make Dubai one of the most important medical tourism destinations in the world.

Establishing new business partnerships

The Congress will provide an unprecedented opportunity for global and regional supply, distribution and manufacturing companies to reach and establish new business partnerships with leading experts in orthopaedics and nursing care.