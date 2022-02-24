Dubai: A new medical facility, focussing on health and wellness, spannnig 24,000 square feet has been inaugurated by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, in Dubai.
The Medcare Medical Centre at City Centre Mirdif consists of three distinct departments under one roof: a paediatric unit, a multi-speciality care unit and a unit dedicated to aesthetics.
Dr Al Zeyoudi who toured the centre’s departments and wings, was given an overview of the facility geared towards offering health facilities both for the resident community and international tourists. He said, “It is our responsibility to continue to strive to make UAE the preferred global destination for medical treatment.”
With the opening of this facility, Medcare now operates four hospitals and 17 medical centres across Dubai, while its expansion plans target 40 medical centres by the end of 2025.
Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare; Dr Shanila Laiju, Medcare Group CEO; as well as members of the leadership team of the Aster DM Healthcare, Medcare Group, Aster Pharmacy Group and Majid Al Futtaim Group, were present at the inauguration of the centre.
Dr Moopen said, “Aster DM Healthcare through its brands Medcare and Aster, is committed to growing strategically within the UAE to offer world-class facilities, services and treatments to those in need of healthcare assistance.”
The inauguration ceremony also saw the opening of the latest Aster Pharmacy at City Centre Mirdif.