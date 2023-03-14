Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced the opening of membership for its electronic medical library for licensed health professionals in Dubai.
The move provides 24/7 access to more than 29 million medical and scientific resources that medical professionals can access electronically through their mobile phones and smart devices.
Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation Sector at the DHA, highlighted the importance of this initiative that aims to enhance evidence-based medical practices and scientific research among health professionals licensed by the DHA. It enables healthcare professionals to access millions of books and magazines, medical journals and articles, clinical databases, drug data, and clinical guidelines.
Dr Al Mulla explained that membership allows subscribers to access patient education brochures, question banks, nursing references and other reliable medical sources, including pictures and videos that support medical, nursing, paramedical, pharmacological, administrative, residency and internship practices.
CME credits
Dr Wadeia Mohammad Sharief, director of Medical Education and Research Department at DHA said that the medical library will provide its members with a service to request a medical article, obtain continuing medical education (CME) hours to browse the library’s website, use international CME sites for licensing purposes, and obtain research references.
read more
- UAE residents can now import personal medicines with e-permits
- Report medical malpractice through e-complaint system, UAE health ministry urges
- Abu Dhabi’s Malaffi health platform allows electronic recording, exchange of patient scans
- How Abu Dhabi is building its public health strategy through the ‘Disease Registry Electronic Platform’
More benefits
She said that by subscribing to the medical library, it is also possible to publish scientific research in Dubai medical journals, join virtual journal clubs, and access sources of support for practices based on evidence-based medicine, pharmacological sources to support therapeutic practices and pharmacopoeia, and sources of information related to nursing, especially procedures and skills. She said the library also provides reference management programmes and bibliographies for writing research and articles.
Countless resources
She referred to the electronic resources provided by the medical library to its members, which offers 29,782,431 sources, including medical articles amounting to 22,163,120, more than 12,200 magazines, 275,246 e-books, 7,573,482 photos and videos, and 10,620 medical practice guides, 8,024 nursing skills references, and 68,787 patient education leaflets.
Those wishing to subscribe to the medical library can benefit from its scientific resources by submitting a subscription request through the DHA website or the medical library website.