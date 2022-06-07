Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has called on residents to report medical malpractices through smart channels on its website.

Residents who wish to file complaints against private health and pharmaceutical facilities can use this MoHAP electronic system to report them, MoHAP said in a statement.

The service is available on the ministry’s website as part of a package of online services aimed at improving the quality of the health system.

Investigation process

As soon as the complaint is reported, the ministry’s Control, Audit and Inspection Department contacts the complainants to confirm the receipt of the report, and request the medical file from the concerned health facility. Complaints are usually referred to the Medical Liability Committee for investigation and evaluation of the medical process, and a report is then submitted to the MoHAP’s Health Practices Control Committee in the Ministry for action.

The parties involved in the complaint can appeal the report issued by Medical Liability Committee within 30 working days, as specified in Federal Decree Law No. (4) of 2016 on medical liability. Challenges are referred to the Higher Medical Liability Committee for re-investigation, and once this committee creates its report, it will be submitted to the MoHAP Health Practices Monitoring Committee for disciplinary action against the health facility and staff.

Tracking process

The MoHAP said that its updated electronic system facilitates the electronic processing of medical complaints, and also allows users to track their complaints from submission till resolution.

Dr Hessa Ali Mubarak, director of the Control, Audit and Inspection Department at the MoHAP, said that private health facilities are constantly monitored by competent authorities to ensure that no malpractices are committed. These checks also protect against medical errors that call for penalties and fines, and even total closure in some cases.