The two sides signed the contract to provide humanitarian aid in the health sector for patients with financial difficulties.

The partnership is in line with the UAE’s vision of promoting the values of giving and human solidarity through local and global humanitarian and charitable initiatives.

It also provides an opportunity for community members to contribute towards helping patients with financial difficulties.

The partnership contract was signed by Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, DHA Director-General and Khalid Abdullah Al Qassim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tarahum Charity Foundation, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

Al Ketbi said: “The contract facilitates DHA to promote its vision of supporting humanitarian and charity organisations and enabling them to serve the community. The contract provides an opportunity for both sides to work together with an aim to reach out to patients in need and provide financial support and assistance.”

He praised the role of the charity, businesses and donors that contribute towards humanitarian initiatives.

He emphasised that such humanitarian initiatives are in line with the UAE’s values and principles and that the country has always been at the forefront of supporting humanitarian and charitable initiatives.

Khalid Abdullah Al Qassim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tarahum Charity Foundation, expressed his happiness with this partnership, which will work to strengthen the scope of strategic partnerships between charitable initiatives and organisations in the fields of humanitarian and health work and contribute positively to serving patients.