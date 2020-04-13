DHA is working in partnership with Talabat to provide medication to those at risk

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced that it has expanded the scope of its Dawa’ee medicine home delivery service to now cover the entire UAE.

The Dawa’ee service aims to deliver medication to the homes of elders and people of determination who have a valid ENAYA or SAADA health insurance programme.

DHA expanded this service to ensure that those who are most at risk for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and should avoid leaving their houses are safe and healthy at home.

We would like to thank the DHA for giving us the opportunity to utilise our logistic delivery web to expand its medicine home delivery. This has allowed us to perform our social responsibility role in delivering important medication. - Muhammed Yildirim, Talabat Country Managing Director - UAE

DHA launched the service last December, making it the first authority to provide a comprehensive medicine home delivery service as part of which a specialised pharmacist goes to people’s homes to provide counselling and advice related to the medication.

The expansion of the service from only delivering within Dubai to now delivering across the UAE was made possible due to the support of Talabat, which offered to deliver its medication for free, as part of its support for the DHA’s preventive measures against the pandemic.

Dr Ali Al Sayed, Director of the Pharmaceutical Services Department at DHA said that the Dawa’ee service will be delivering medication 24/7 to elders, people of determination and those in critical medical conditions.

He added that the authority expanded its services by partnering with Talabat, which will be providing its services nationwide for free based on lists provided by the DHA on a daily basis.

He said the DHA is keen to continue developing its services, adding that the authority spares no effort in ensuring the wellbeing of patients, especially during this critical time.

Muhammed Yildirim, Talabat Country Managing Director - UAE, said that this initiative is an important step. Talabat is keen to contribute to this humanitarian service, he added.