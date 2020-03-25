VPS Healthcare, an Abu Dhabi-based healthcare provider, has donated sanitisers, wipes, face masks, vitamin tablets, gloves and other disinfection products worth one million dirhams to the Ministry of Education to aid the UAE's efforts in fighting COVID-19 Image Credit: Supplied

Extending a helping hand to the UAE’s efforts to fight coronavirus (COVID-19), VPS Healthcare, an Abu Dhabi-based healthcare provider, has donated sanitisers, wipes, face masks, vitamin tablets, gloves and other disinfection products worth one million dirhams to the Ministry of Education (MoE).

This has come as a major support to the officials of the department, particularly when the demand for face masks and products such as sanitisers are high in the market.

The Ministry of Education is constantly striving to build bridges of cooperation with all components of the public and private sectors, recognising the importance of community partnership in promoting all aspects of joint activities between the Ministry and the various institutions and bodies. In a manner that serves the progress of the educational process, enhances the values of cooperation and collaboration in the interest of all stakeholders - His Excellency Engineer Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Undersecretary of Ministry of Education

His Excellency Engineer Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Undersecretary of Ministry of Education, commended the excellent support extended by VPS Healthcare, which consolidates its role as a primary supporter of the efforts of the Ministry, aiming at providing a healthy and safe educational environment for students, teachers, and administrative staff. Following the highest international health standards in place. Al Hammadi expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil for this kind gesture.

“The Ministry of Education is constantly striving to build bridges of cooperation with all components of the public and private sectors, recognizing the importance of community partnership in promoting all aspects of joint activities between the Ministry and the various institutions and bodies. In a manner that serves the progress of the educational process, enhances the values of cooperation and collaboration in the interest of all stakeholders,” commented Al Hammadi.

The UAE Government and Ministry of Health have been engaged in a herculean task. The entire government machinery is doing a commendable job in its effort to abate the viral infection and bring it under control - Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director, VPS Healthcare

Apart from this, VPS Healthcare’s Ziva, a hygiene and healthcare products manufacturing company based in Dubai, has set up an additional manufacturing plant at Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) to boost the production of hygiene products. The plant was expeditiously set up to meet the soaring demand for face masks, wall-mounted sanitisers, hand sanitisers and wipes in the market.

The facility in KIZAD is in addition to Ziva’s already existing facilities in Sharjah and Dubai’s Jebel Ali. The company is producing over 50,000 pieces of face masks and 100,000 units of hand sanitisers daily now.

The products manufactured at the plant are at present delivered to various private and public entities.

Speaking on this, VPS Healthcare Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil said that it is our responsibility to offer all possible support and services to the nation, which is relentlessly fighting to contain the viral infection.