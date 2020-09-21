Dubai: Stepping up the implementation of safety measures against the coronavirus pandemic, the Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED) has recently ordered the closure of a coffee shop in Al Seef.
The DED also fined nine establishments and issued warnings to six more shops after their staff were found not wearing face masks and the establishments had also failed to place social distancing stickers.
A total of 668 businesses, meanwhile, were found compliant with rules.
The DED has reiterated “strict action will be taken against any violation or abuse of the precautionary measures detected by the authorities or reported by consumers and the public”.
The DED said anyone can report any noncompliance to precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555 or by visiting the DED website.