Dubai: Dubai Airports have made exemption in hand baggage rules to allow passengers to carry hand sanitisers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Passengers flying out of Dubai Airports are allowed to carry containers of up to 250ml liquid hand sanitisers.
This is in addition to the one litre limit on liquid items in hand baggage, Dubai Airports announced on Twitter.
“The next time you plan to travel from @DXB, remember to pack your liquids, aerosols & gels in a clear bag. In addition to the 1 litre limit, containers of liquid hand sanitiser up to 250ml can also be included. #DXBReady #Above_the_clouds,” the tweet said.
While the limit of liquid items that could be carried in land baggage during pre-COVID-19 days was 100ml, authorities have made an exemption in the case of hand sanitisers, one of the most important safety weapons against the coronavirus, during the pandemic.
Earlier, the exemptions were only made for medication, baby milk/foods and special dietary requirements to be used during the trip.