Dubai: An expat woman in Dubai was slapped with a Dh10,000 fine for holding a house party with a musical band violating COVID-19 protocols.
Dubai Police also issued fines of Dh5,000 each to band members and guests for gathering flouting the COVID-19 protocol. The guests and the members of the musical band were fined for not following rules including keeping social distancing and wearing face masks in violation of the resolution No. 38 of 2020 issued by the Attorney General of the UAE.
Dubai Police said that the woman was fined for holding a house party in violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures.
Who gets the fine
Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police, said a fine of Dh10,000 is applicable to the host who invites guests or organises gatherings, meetings or any other events in violation of the set COVID-19 protocols.
Brig. Al-Jallaf reminded members of the public to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures announced by the local authorities. He also called upon the public to report COVID-19 violators through various online channels available on the police app.