UAE embassy in Rome has urged all citizens to postpone their travel plans to Italy

A pharmacist at "Farmacia Bandi" creates a homemade hand sanitiser, as the pharmacy tries to cope with a growing demand from people trying to avoid contracting coronavirus, in Milan, Italy, February 26, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Highlights After South Korea, Italy has the highest number of coronavirus infections outside China

The coronavirus outbreak in Italy has killed 12 people and infected over 370 people

Dubai: The UAE embassy in Rome has urged all citizens to postpone their travel plans to Italy in light of the rise in number of Covid-19 coronavirus infections in the county.

Embassy has also provided helpline numbers in case of emergencies.

Citizens are advised to call the following numbers for any assistance needed:

Embassy in Rome: 00390636306100

The consulate in Milan: 00393356584064

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs call center: 0097180044444

The coronavirus outbreak in Italy - one of the world's most popular tourist destinations - has killed 12 people and infected over 370 people.

After South Korea, Italy has the highest number of coronavirus infections outside China. Almost all the Italian cases have been in the most industrialised northern Lombardy and Veneto regions.