Highlights
- After South Korea, Italy has the highest number of coronavirus infections outside China
- The coronavirus outbreak in Italy has killed 12 people and infected over 370 people
Dubai: The UAE embassy in Rome has urged all citizens to postpone their travel plans to Italy in light of the rise in number of Covid-19 coronavirus infections in the county.
Embassy has also provided helpline numbers in case of emergencies.
Citizens are advised to call the following numbers for any assistance needed:
- Embassy in Rome: 00390636306100
- The consulate in Milan: 00393356584064
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs call center: 0097180044444
The coronavirus outbreak in Italy - one of the world's most popular tourist destinations - has killed 12 people and infected over 370 people.
After South Korea, Italy has the highest number of coronavirus infections outside China. Almost all the Italian cases have been in the most industrialised northern Lombardy and Veneto regions.
Some 70 per cent of trips to Italy have been cancelled over coronavirus fears, the Italian Federation of Travel Companies and Tourism (Fiavet) said on Wednesday. It urged Italy's Foreign, Culture and Transport Ministries to rapidly adopt emergency measures to help the sector.