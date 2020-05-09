88 ICU nurses from India arrive at Dubai Airport Terminal Two on Saturday Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The first batch of 88 ICU (intensive care unit) nurses from India arrived at Dubai Airport Terminal Two on Saturday night to help the UAE in its battle against coronavirus.

Their arrival, a little after 8.30pm from Bangalore, was facilitated in a tie-up with Aster DM Healthcare group, with the support from the Indian Consulate and the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “The initiative reflects the trusted relationship that exists between India and the UAE and the deep commitment shared by the two nations to support one another.

“It is all the more pertinent during such unprecedented crisis. Aster felt duty bound to assist UAE by bringing our medical professionals from India for best possible healthcare delivery to citizens, residents and visitors alike during the Covid-19 situation, and to be part of increasing the surge capacity.”

88 nurses pictured on their way to Dubai from Bangalore on Saturday night Image Credit: Consul General of India Dubai twitter

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority said, “This initiative is testimony to the relationship shared by the two nations and it highlights the close collaboration between the government and the private health sector.

“We have built sufficient capacity to tackle the situation in case the need arises and we are closely working with healthcare authorities in the UAE to ensure we provide the highest standard of care to Covid-19 patients in the country. We are deeply grateful to all frontline workers including all medical professionals who are working tirelessly to serve the community.”

Pavan Kapoor India’s Ambassador to UAE said, “India and the UAE are showing how a strategic partnership translates into concrete cooperation on the ground in dealing with this pandemic. Helping a friend in need is the motto of cooperation between our two countries, and will further strengthen our long-standing friendship.”

His Excellency Shri Vipul Consul General of India added, “It is yet another example of strong India UAE bilateral ties and reflects deep understanding of problems faced by expatriates as well as UAE nationals in UAE.”

Earlier on Saturday 180 Indian passengers were repatriated from Sharjah to Lucknow, and the Consul General of India in Dubai tweeted pictures of the nurses coming on a flight in the opposite direction to the Lucknow departees.

“From the other end, nurses from India all set to land in Dubai tonight,” read the tweet. “India-UAE cooperation continues,” it added.