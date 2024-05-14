The series can be viewed on the official YouTube channel of Burjeel Medical City.

Patients, doctors and other guests during the premier Image Credit: Afra Al Nofeli/Gulf News

Held as part of Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week, the screening showcased the healthcare capabilities of Abu Dhabi. It was attended by government officials, dignitaries, healthcare experts, and patients, underscoring the community-wide recognition of the region’s medical achievements. The red carpet welcomed real patients who had overcome adversity, walking alongside the medical professionals who had guided them on their journey.

‘Moving experience’

One of the short films of the evening featured the journey of a couple whose unborn child was diagnosed with spina bifida. Their story took a hopeful turn after a successful in-utero surgery at BMC, guided by Dr Mandeep Singh. Several months later, the couple welcomed their healthy baby into the world, a testament to the medical intervention that took place at the hospital. News of this “groundbreaking” surgery had gone viral last year.

Another film follows the journey of a young football enthusiast whose life was disrupted by severe pain. He was diagnosed with sickle cell disease at BMC, where under the guidance of Dr Zainul Aabideen, the boy underwent a life-saving bone marrow transplant. His return to the football field left the audience moved.

Abu Dhabi’s capabilities

H for Hope blends the personal experiences of patients and their families with “the professional skill and care” provided by BMC’s clinicians. The series aims to inspire audiences and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a centre for complex care and medical innovation.

Dr.Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of burjeel Holding. Photo: Afra Al Nofeli / Gulf News

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said: “Our goal was to use a universal language to showcase Abu Dhabi’s capabilities and share our stories of medical success with a broader audience."

John Sunil at the premier Image Credit: Afra Al Nofeli/Gulf News