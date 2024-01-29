In the ever-evolving landscape of global healthcare, Burjeel Medical City (BMC) stands tall as the address to global expertise, redefining standards and setting new benchmarks for quaternary care. Today, the Abu Dhabi hospital has emerged as a trailblazer in its commitment to advancing healthcare offerings. At Arab Health 2024, the flagship hospital under Burjeel Holdings is set to showcase its exceptional complex care solutions and cutting-edge technological capabilities, solidifying its position as a regional leader in healthcare.

Under the theme Safeguarding Your Health at the World’s Safest City, BMC will highlight its dedication to international patients and medical tourism, reinforcing its role as a global destination for cutting-edge medical services.

BMC also looks forward to inspiring hope among cancer patients and survivors through the ‘Ring for Life’ initiative. A powerful symbol of hope for cancer patients, this initiative signals the latest developments and advanced care that are transforming the field of oncology. Renowned Arab singer Elissa will ceremoniously ring the bell at the BMC booth, symbolizing her triumph over cancer and offering inspiration to those facing similar challenges.

A sought-after medical hub

BMC, with its comprehensive complex care offerings and technological prowess, positions itself as a regional hub for medical tourism. The hospital’s commitment to excellence, coupled with its dedication to delivering specialized care, makes it an attractive destination for patients from around the globe seeking world-class healthcare services.

At Arab Health 2024, visitors to the BMC booth (H6E59) can anticipate gaining insights into the latest advancements in oncology treatments, specialized care for complex medical conditions, and the holistic approach that distinguishes the facility in the UAE’s healthcare landscape.

Delivering world-class care in oncology

BMC is on its way to becoming the address to oncological excellence. Recognized as a Center of Excellence for Oncology Care, it is the first hospital in the UAE to receive accreditation from the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) as an Integrated Oncology and Palliative Care Center. The hospital’s focus on cancer care is evident through its multidisciplinary approach, which includes medical and surgical oncology, radiation oncology, and nuclear medicine.

Considered to be a regional hub in oncology care, the quaternary care center boasts a team of Western board-certified specialists in medical, surgical, radiation, pediatric, and gynecologic oncology. Their collaborative efforts ensure personalised treatment plans, emphasizing patient-centered care. From diagnosis to prevention, treatment, and palliative care, the hospital provides a comprehensive spectrum of services. The radiation oncology unit, equipped with an Elekta Versa HD Linear Accelerator, is a reference site for Elekta and Novalis Certified Radiosurgery Centers.

BMC is at the forefront of cutting-edge medical research, striving to redefine oncology care. The experts from the hospital have published 68 research papers and three books. ‘Cancer Care in the United Arab Emirates,’ edited by Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, Director of Oncology at Burjeel Holdings, which is set to be released in February, is the latest example of the organization’s efforts to enhancing patient care.

Diagnostic and therapeutic innovation in oncology

At the hospital’s Nuclear Medicine Department, the convergence of advanced technology and expert care ensures precise diagnostics and groundbreaking treatments. Collaborating closely with various surgical and medical specialties, the department is adept at conducting 30 types of scans and six varieties of radionuclide therapy, addressing conditions like thyroid cancers, thyrotoxicosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma. Boasting state-of-the-art technology, the department is at the forefront of shaping the future of oncological care through clinically tailored procedures.

Nurturing the future through pediatric care

BMC’s specialized pediatric care extends to children aged 0 to 16 years, where a dedicated team of pediatricians and specialists ensures that each child receives the highest standard of care in a warm environment.

The hospital’s comprehensive pediatric services cover a spectrum of specialties, including General Pediatrics, Neonatology, Pediatric Intensive Care, Pediatric Cardiology, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Pulmonology, Neurology, Endocrinology, Surgery, Orthopedics, Bone Marrow Transplantation, Oncology, Hematology, Rehabilitation, as well as Emergency and Trauma care.

In 2022, the hospital took a significant step by establishing the country’s first Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant (PBMT) center. It offers holistic care for patients requiring hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for hematological conditions. Additionally, the Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center stands at the forefront of understanding and treating prenatally diagnosed defects.

Complex surgeries and transplants

BMC offers solutions for a wide range of complex conditions by setting up centers in collaboration with international partners. The hospital has been gaining popularity for its cutting-edge orthopedic services, particularly through the Paley Middle East Clinic, where the most advanced treatments are provided to enhance the quality of life for individuals dealing with congenital, developmental, and post-traumatic orthopedic conditions.

The hospital is also home to the Advanced Gynecology Institute and the IFEM Endo Middle East Clinic, specializing in comprehensive care for conditions such as endometriosis, challenging fibroids, pelvic floor repair, urogynecology, neuropelviology, etc.

The hospital recently launched the Burjeel ENT Head & Neck Institute, to provide comprehensive and advanced services in the field of otolaryngology - head & neck surgery. Under it, a dedicated Thyroid Parathyroid Center offers comprehensive care for all thyroid-parathyroid disorders.

Demonstrating a strong focus on specialized care, BMC boasts a robust kidney and liver transplant program. The medical facility is well-equipped to facilitate various kidney transplant procedures, including living donor kidney transplants, minimally invasive kidney transplantation services, ABO incompatible transplants, and deceased donor transplantations.

Covering the entire spectrum of services, the hospital diligently oversees pre-transplant monitoring through comprehensive long-term post-surgical care. Patients undergoing these procedures experience the advantages of cutting-edge facilities and benefit from the expertise of a highly skilled professional team.

Renowned Arab singer Elissa will ceremoniously ring the bell at the BMC booth to launch the Ring for Life Initiative Image Credit:

Restoring lives through advanced rehabilitation

BMC’s state-of-the-art rehabilitation service goes beyond traditional approaches. With cutting-edge technologies like the Walk Bot – robot-assisted gait training system – and PrimusRS Rehabilitation System, BMC is committed to restoring lives and enhancing the quality of patient care.

The inclusion of innovative technologies like the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Chamber and IMOOVE underscores the hospital’s comprehensive rehabilitation services to ensure patients receive the most advanced and effective care.

Surgical precision and imaging excellence

BMC incorporates the Da Vinci Xi Robotic System for surgical procedures, ensuring unparalleled precision and minimal invasiveness. The 3D/4K/ICG Surgical Endoscope System further enhances the capabilities of the surgical team, contributing to superior patient outcomes.

The hospital’s imaging capabilities include advanced technologies such as the Philips Ingenuity TOF PET scanner, GE discovery 860 SPECT-CT, 1.5T Intraoperative iMRI, and 3T & 1.5T MRIs. The hospital is also at the forefront of cardiac imaging technology.

Expert Insights

John Sunil

“Our participation in Arab Health reflects our dedication to elevating the UAE’s position as a top-tier destination for international patients. By showcasing our advanced capabilities in complex care and technological innovation, we are poised to lead transformative discussions on this global stage, underscoring our role in shaping the future of healthcare.” - John Sunil, Group CEO, Burjeel Holdings

Aysha Almahri

“At BMC, our commitment to transforming healthcare is evident in our focus on key areas such as pediatric subspecialties, kidney/liver transplants, and advanced rehabilitation. By prioritizing these critical aspects, we aim to positively impact the lives of patients not only in the UAE but also across the wider region. We are dedicated to setting new standards in patient care, fostering innovation, and contributing to the well-being of our communities.”

- Aysha Almahri, Deputy CEO, BMC

Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi

“We are making continuous strides in enhancing patient outcomes through expertise and cutting-edge research. Our international accreditations and memberships exemplify our dedication to pioneering personalized cancer medicine in the UAE and the wider region.”

- Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, Director of Oncology, Burjeel Holdings

Dr Ibrahim Abu Gheida

“At BMC, we stand at the forefront of complex care. Our state-of-the-art facilities and unparalleled expertise are contributing to the best possible outcomes, making us a destination for individuals seeking advanced medical solutions. The global recognition and the increasing number of international patients choosing BMC showcase our capabilities to provide world-class healthcare that transcends borders.”

- Dr Ibrahim Abu Gheida, Chief Medical Officer, BMC

Dr Jafaru Abu

“At BMC, we are at the forefront of medical innovation, utilizing cutting-edge technology to enhance patient care. The incorporation of the state-of-the-art da Vinci Xi robotic system into our arsenal exemplifies our commitment to precision and efficiency in complex medical procedures. This advanced robotic system empowers our expert surgeons to perform a spectrum of minimally invasive surgeries with great accuracy, spanning specialties such as urology, gynecology, colorectal, upper gastrointestinal, thoracic, bariatric, hepatobiliary, and general surgery.”

- Dr Jafaru Abu, Consultant, Gynecological Oncology Surgery, BMC

Arab-Health_PC-Burjeel_Dr.-Nadia-Abdelwahed-FOR-WEB

“At BMC, we have emerged as a distinguished hub for oncology care, offering a comprehensive approach that extends from precise diagnosis to organ-specific treatment planning. Our commitment to personalized and patient-centric care is exemplified by our exclusive breast cancer unit, staffed entirely by female medical experts. This unique initiative not only underscores our dedication to clinical excellence but also prioritizes the comfort and privacy of our women patients.”