Burjeel Holdings stands at the forefront of super-specialty care offerings, delivering high-quality healthcare solutions tailored to meet diverse patient needs. Renowned for its commitment to excellence, its array of services is spearheaded by a team of world-class specialists drawn from across the globe. These experts bring their skills and innovation to the forefront, ensuring that patients receive cutting-edge treatments and compassionate care.

Several world-class centers within the Burjeel network offer a comprehensive range of complex care services to patients from the UAE and abroad. From advanced surgical procedures to groundbreaking medical interventions, Burjeel’s super-specialty care offerings are backed by state-of-the-art facilities and staffed by dedicated professionals, ensuring patients receive the highest standards of care and treatment.

Leading Oncology Provider

Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the Group’s flagship facility, is a renowned destination for cutting-edge oncological care. Recognized as a Center of Excellence for Oncology Care, BMC is the UAE’s first hospital to achieve accreditation from the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) as an Integrated Oncology and Palliative Care Center. The hospital’s holistic approach, encompassing medical and surgical oncology, radiation oncology, and nuclear medicine, ensures patients receive comprehensive and personalized treatment plans tailored to their needs. From diagnosis to prevention, treatment, and palliative care, the hospital offers a comprehensive array of services. BMC’s Radiation Oncology Unit is the first and only Novalis-certified center in the GCC. The oncology unit under Burjeel Holdings is the only one with UAE-wide centers in nine locations from Sharjah to Al Dhannah, enabling easy access for cancer patients across the country.

“Distinguished as a regional hub for oncological excellence, BMC is home to a team of Western board-certified specialists across various oncological disciplines, including medical, surgical, radiation, pediatric, and gynecologic oncology,” says Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, Director of Oncology Services at Burjeel Holdings.

These experts are dedicated to advancing patient care and shaping the future of oncological treatment.

Excellence in Cardiac Care

Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, boasts of specialized teams across various medical and surgical fields. At the forefront stands its distinguished cardiac department, offering a spectrum of solutions for the prevention, treatment, and management of diverse cardiovascular conditions. Led by eminent cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons, the hospital’s cardiac department offers cutting-edge interventional cardiology and comprehensive surgical interventions.

The hospital stands prepared to address acute cardiac emergencies such as ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), cardiac failure, and cardiogenic shock, through an efficient cardiac response team for timely and effective interventions. The hospital offers complex coronary interventions, including chronic total occlusions, bifurcation angioplasties, valve procedures, structural heart disease corrections, and pacemaker implantations.

With two dedicated operation theaters for its Cardiac Surgery Team, the hospital is equipped with the most advanced machinery such as Heart Lung Machine, ECMO, Mobile ECMO, IABP (Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump), EVH (Endovascular Vein Harvesting) and VATS (Video Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery) to perform complex procedures with precision. “We offer a comprehensive array of adult cardiac procedures, encompassing both traditional and innovative techniques,” says Dr. Tarig Ali Elhassan, HOD & Specialist Cardiac Surgery. “These include CABG on-pump and off-pump, valve repair and replacement surgeries, aortic dissection and aneurysm repairs, advanced arrhythmia surgeries, HOCM (Hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy), and cardiac tumours.”

Advanced Orthopedic Care

Established as part of BMC’s emphasis on complex care and pediatric sub-specialties, the Paley Middle East Clinic has made a profound impact on patients from diverse backgrounds. Within its first year, the clinic attended to over 3500 patients and conducted more than 300 surgeries, addressing a spectrum of conditions ranging from post-traumatic injuries to congenital disorders. Established in collaboration with Dr. Dror Paley, a renowned figure in orthopedic surgery and the Founder-Director of the Paley Institute in Florida, USA, the clinic upholds a commitment to clinical excellence and outstanding outcomes. Today, the clinic serves a broad clientele hailing from countries worldwide, aligning with the UAE’s vision of becoming a global healthcare destination.

“Looking forward, the Paley Middle East Clinic is dedicated to expanding our offerings, with plans to introduce specialized services such as spinal care, neuromuscular services, and peripheral nerve treatments,” says Dr. Michael Uglow, Director of Paley Middle East Clinic.

Expertise in Fetal Medicine

The Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center has been established in collaboration with world-renowned fetal medicine expert Prof. Kypros Nicolaides based in the United Kingdom. This is one of the only centers in the UAE that offers the entire spectrum of complex in-utero fetal surgical procedures and a center-wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic services.

The center’s multidisciplinary team of experts utilizes state-of-the-art equipment for precise diagnosis and intervention, including 3D and 4D ultrasound, fetal MRI and have dedicated fetal cardiology and neurosonography clinics. This center has a team of doctors that collaborates to provide the best care for mothers and babies and supports families in often difficult circumstances. “We offer a comprehensive array of diagnostic and therapeutic services, from screening for chromosomal disorders to addressing complex malformations in uteri, with focus on supporting the wishes of parents and families. We perform in utero spina bifida repair at 24 weeks gestation, endotracheal occlusion for congenital diaphragmatic hernia, insertion of shunts, blood transfusion, etc.,” says Dr. Mandeep Singh, Director of Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center.

Solutions For Women’s Health

The Advanced Gynecology Institute (AGI) at Burjeel Medical City offers advanced medical care tailored specifically to meet the diverse healthcare needs of women across the region. Through the integration of cutting-edge technologies like the da Vinci Xi robotic system and the expertise of global experts, the institute is dedicated to delivering unparalleled care and support to women seeking treatment for these conditions.

“We offer sophisticated, multidisciplinary solutions catering to women of all ages, with a particular emphasis on addressing complex gynecological issues, combating endometriosis, fibroids and treating gynecologic cancers,” says Dr. Monica Chauhan, Consultant Gynecologist, Minimal Invasive and Pelvic Reconstructive Surgeon.

“We utilize the da Vinci robot in minimally invasive surgeries across specialties, ensuring patients receive world-class care tailored to their specific needs,” says Dr. Jafaru Abu, Director of Robotic Surgery.

Established at BMC in collaboration with the esteemed Franco-European Multidisciplinary Institute of Endometriosis Academy (IFEM Endo) is the IFEM Endo Middle East Clinic. Helmed by Prof. Horace Roman, a distinguished surgeon, the institute offers the latest advancements in endometriosis treatment. It combines world-class medical talent with state-of-the-art technology, including the revolutionary 3D/4K/ICG surgical endoscope system, IMAGE1 S™ Rubina®.

“From precise diagnosis to personalized treatment plans, we are committed to delivering the highest standard of care to women, ensuring their well-being and empowerment. We can now remove any endometriosis lesion, using only robotic or laparoscopic approaches, wherever it arises, with special care on good functional outcomes,” says Prof. Horace Roman, Endometriosis Surgeon.

Comprehensive Head & Neck Care

BMC is home to the Burjeel ENT Head & Neck Institute, which is dedicated to providing comprehensive and cutting-edge services in the field of otolaryngology-head & neck surgery. Also part of the institute is the Thyroid Parathyroid Center, a collaborative effort with the University of Kansas Medical Center, USA. With a focus on delivering top-tier healthcare, the institute offers a wide array of specialized treatments and procedures.

From otology-neurotology to rhinology-skull base surgery, the institute covers a spectrum of specialized services, including hearing implants, laryngology, pediatric otolaryngology, and complex airway management.

“Additional offerings such as cochlear implants, nose allergy treatments, and advanced sinus and skull base surgeries utilizing stereotactic navigation highlight our dedication to innovative care,” says Dr. Shaikh Irfan Basha, Director of Burjeel Head and Neck Institute.

“We offer advanced treatments like laser thyroid-nodule treatment, minimally invasive thyroid-parathyroid surgeries along with extensive treatment of head neck cancers that allows a comprehensive coverage of treatment options across the entire spectrum of ear, nose, throat, head, and neck, thyroid-parathyroid care,” says Dr. Yogesh More, Director of the Thyroid Parathyroid Center.

Gastrointestinal & Hepatology Offerings

Another super-specialty center within the Burjeel Holdings network is the Gastrointestinal & Liver Disease Center at Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem, spearheaded by the esteemed Dr. Ahmad Jazzar. With a focus on prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, the center stands out for its interventional endoscopy services. Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS), Digital Spyglass Cholangioscopy, Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication, Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD), Video Capsule Endoscopy, Esophageal Manometry, Wireless pH capsule monitoring, and enteroscopy are some of the services offered.

Patients receive care for a diverse spectrum of conditions like inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis), hematemesis, hematochezia, melena, feeding and swallowing difficulties, acid-peptic disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease, yellow jaundice, abnormal liver function, etc. “We are dedicated to delivering the highest level of technological advancements in gastroenterology and hepatology,” says Dr. Ahmad Jazzar, Consultant Gastroenterology, Burjeel Day Surgery Center.

Bone Marrow Transplantation in Focus

Since its launch in 2022, BMC’s Bone Marrow Transplant Unit has carved a niche for itself, offering life-saving treatments to patients battling a myriad of conditions. Since its establishment, it has conducted both allogenic and autologous transplants, addressing diseases ranging from Leukemia and Thalassemia to Sickle Cell Disease and Primary Immunodeficiency. BMC’s Bone Marrow Transplant program has achieved remarkable success, surpassing the milestone of 100 successful transplants across various age groups.

“By addressing a broad spectrum of medical needs, we have cemented our reputation as a leader in the field of stem cell transplantation. Through a compassionate approach, we offer care to children and adults navigating the complexities of serious illness,” says Dr. Zainul Aabideen, Consultant and Head of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and BMT.

Multi-Organ Transplantation Services

Demonstrating a strong focus on specialized care, BMC has a robust kidney and liver transplant program. The hospital is well-equipped to facilitate various kidney transplant procedures, including living donor kidney transplants, minimally invasive kidney transplantation services, ABO incompatible transplants, and deceased donor transplantations. Patients undergoing these procedures experience the advantages of cutting-edge facilities and benefit from the expertise of a highly skilled professional team. “We cover the entire spectrum of services, from overseeing pre-transplant monitoring through comprehensive long-term post-surgical care,” says Dr. Rehan Saif, Director of Transplant Surgery.

