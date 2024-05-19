As part of its efforts to provide world-class patient care and enhance holistic community wellness, Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA, has launched an advanced Day Surgery Center at the Al Dhahir area in Al Ain. The state-of-the-art Center, the first of its kind in the Al Dhahir area, was inaugurated by Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation.

The ceremony was attended by Humaid Al Neyadi, Director of the Office of the Chairman of the Presidential Court; Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH; Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings; John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings; Dr. Ghuwaya Al-Neyadi, Non-Executive Director of Burjeel Holdings, along with senior government officials and representatives of the prominent families from the area.

Burjeel Holdings management presenting a memento to Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the inauguration of Burjeel Day Surgery Center in Al Ain Image Credit: Supplied

The Day Surgery Center, equipped with advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies, ensures patients receive the highest standard of care. It aims to reduce the need for long hospital stays, offering efficient and effective surgical interventions for various medical conditions. Spearheaded by a team of board-certified doctors, the Center is poised to enhance the overall patient experience and well-being through community-led healthcare initiatives. By reducing the need for long-distance commuting for surgical procedures, it enhances healthcare accessibility for the communities in Al Dhahir, Um Ghafah, Mezyad, and surrounding areas.

“We are delighted to attend the opening of the Burjeel Day Surgery Center in Al Dhahir. This Center, catering to all segments of society and offering integrated services that focus on both preventive and curative aspects, is a significant addition to the community. All partners have collaborated closely to establish this facility which will provide day surgery services along with consultations in various specialties. We wish continued success to the Center,” said Dr. Al Ghaithi.

Specializing in a variety of medical fields, including Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, ENT, Urology, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, General Surgery, Pain Management, Gynecology, Plastic Surgery, Pediatrics, Family and Internal Medicine, and Dental Surgery, the Center is designed to provide a rapid and comprehensive treatment experience. With a special focus on community health, it has a robust physiotherapy and rehabilitation department as well.

“The launch of the Day Surgery Center in Al Dhahir aligns with our commitment to expanding our care network to the broader Al Ain community. This advanced facility is designed to deliver top-tier, accessible, and efficient healthcare, ensuring residents receive exceptional care close to home. From prevention to rehabilitation and wellness, our goal is to meet the holistic healthcare needs of the local community. Moreover, we are dedicated to empowering local talents by providing opportunities, while enhancing their expertise with the support of our integrated network,” said John Sunil.

The new center will complement Burjeel Holdings' three existing medical facilities in Al Ain, providing integrated care with seamless coordination. Complex cases will be efficiently transferred to Burjeel Royal Hospital and Burjeel Royal Asharej for specialized treatment.