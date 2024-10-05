Dubai: Hundreds of people turned up at the Pink Caravan’s free breast screening event organised by Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) in Aljada, Sharjah.

The event, which runs from October 4 to 6, offers a blend of family-friendly fun, free breast cancer screenings, and engaging awareness workshops. The event emphasises on the importance of early detection of health issues, improve treatment outcomes and Patient support

Families, friends, and individuals of all ages enjoyed the lively atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the bustling Manbat Market provided a unique shopping experience, with a portion of the proceeds going toward FOCP’s mission to support cancer patients and their families.

Annual campaign

The community event is part of the annual Pink Caravan campaign, which celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month (Pink October) with a powerful message of hope and empowerment. Alongside eight fixed clinics, mobile clinics will be stationed at over 100 locations across the UAE to provide free screenings and spread the word on the importance of early detection.