Arab Health brings together key stakeholders to collaborate and make healthcare a more sustainable, positive impact industry. The exhibition that will be held from from January to February 2, 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will help companies as well as cosumers discover the way forward through sustainable and innovative solutions that will disrupt existing models, revolutionising healthcare for future generations.

Arab Health has always been a pioneer event in the region that aids the networking of healthcare professionals and businesses, says Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group. “A plethora of services, new products are showcased, and ideas are shared in this forum, which drives learning and innovation,” says Moideen.

A plethora of services, new products are showcased, and ideas are shared in this forum, which drives learning and innovation. - Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group

“In addition, it brings together some of the most brilliant minds in the healthcare sector under one roof, boosting bilateral talks and partnerships that contribute in the overall development of the regional healthcare sector.”

Arab Health presents a golden opportunity for stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to access the newest technologies and services, network and ideate with healthcare leaders, and explore new business opportunities, states John Sunil, CEO, Burjeel Holdings. The company is one of the leading private healthcare services providers in the UAE, with an unmatched patient offering and a diversified portfolio of 16 hospitals and 23 medical centers across the UAE and Oman.

“With a team of highly renowned physicians, we are in a strong position to support the UAE’s ambitions and develop its medical capabilities further,” says Sunil. “Our investment in complex care delivery is evident across the scale achieved for several specialist areas and is demonstrated through our commitment to research and clinical trials. By collaborating with globally renowned medical experts, we are exploring greater possibilities in surgical sub-specialities.

With a team of highly renowned physicians, we are in a strong position to support the UAE’s ambitions and develop its medical capabilities further. - John Sunil, CEO, Burjeel Holdings

The Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center and The Paley Middle East Clinic are examples of Burjeel Holdings’ efforts towards creating more patient-centric offerings in the country. “We aim to provide more complex medical treatments in the UAE, alleviating the need for patients to travel abroad,” says Sunil. “This year, at Arab Health, we hope to connect and interact with industry professionals and apprise them about our advancements and offerings.”

The exhibition plays an integral role in supporting UAE Government initiatives such as ‘Make it in the Emirates’. Aligned with this vision of UAE’s leaders, the Gulf Medical University is facilitating the training and development of healthcare professionals and scientists of tomorrow through innovative programmes, courses and research ecosystem. “The strong foundation in education and research provided by Gulf Medical University will facilitate future healthcare professionals in enriching the expertise available locally and provide focused on solutions to the community of UAE,” says Moideen.