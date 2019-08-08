Alisha Moopen, new Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare , dreams of providing superior healthcare environment in the country. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Alisha Moopen, executive director and CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics-GCC, has taken the new role as the Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.

Working closely with Dr. Azad Moopen- Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, Alisha would be leading the growth strategy for the company and steering the organisation to newer heights of success. The appointment was approved by the Board of Directors of Aster DM Healthcare during their meeting on 7th August, 2019.

“The appointment is a part of our long-term strategy to create a sustainable business that is well-equipped to meet the needs of the market and the people,” said Dr Moopen.

He said that Alisha has been in-grained with the values and purpose of the organisation. A qualified Chartered Accountant with over 7 years of experience working with leading financial organisations in UK and USA, before joining Aster DM Healthcare, she brings in the talent and capabilities required to take our organization to the next level.

“Having worked within the company for the last 7 years and leading the success story in many of our markets, Alisha has been elevated to this position based on her performance and capabilities. We are confident that she would continue to build the legacy of Aster with the brand promise of ‘We’ll Treat You Well’, Dr Moopen noted.

Speaking on the occasion Alisha said:“I am so humbled and honoured with this opportunity to continue the legacy of Aster and serve our mission in healthcare. Many companies aspire to change the world but very few have all the elements required: talent, resources, and compassion. Aster has proven that it has all three in abundance and as the Deputy Managing Director, I can’t ask for a better foundation.”

She said that her dream for the future is to build the healthcare model of care that is centred around wellness and superior clinical outcome to ensure people’s wellbeing to live a happy and fulfilled life.