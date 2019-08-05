Travellers can get vaccination shots at health clinics across the UAE, says ministry

Ministry of Health and Prevention offer information on important vaccinations to UAE residents before going on vacation. Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: When going on holidays, make sure you do not miss you vaccination to avoid risk of getting infected with diseases in the destination country, advises Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP).

The Ministry on Monday reminded residents to take vaccination shots before going on holidays to prevent contracting any infectious diseases while abroad.

A statement issued by the Ministry says that different types of vaccination for travellers are available at the health clinics across the country.

It warns travellers to check out any outbreaks of diseases in the country of their destination and get vaccination accordingly.

The Ministry has prepared a comprehensive vaccination plan based on the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) on the occurrence of an epidemic of infectious disease in a country or a territory.

The precautionary measures would help ensure that travellers are not being threatened by any health hazards and also prevent the transmission of these diseases to the UAE through the passengers coming from these endemic countries.

Following are some of the important vaccinations recommended by the Ministry of Health and Prevention

Yellow fever

Yellow fever vaccination is mandatory. Yellow fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes. The disease is endemic in around 44 countries in tropical regions of Africa and the Americas.

The symptoms of yellow fever vary from mild to severe infection that causes bleeding, jaundice and death. Immunization is the most important preventive measure against yellow fever. The vaccine used for this purpose is safe, cost-effective and gives lifelong immunity.

Meningococcal meningitis

It leads to death due to a serious infection of the meninges (the brain membranes). This vaccine is recommended to the travelers to the countries in the meningitis belt in sub-Saharan Africa and it is mandatory for pilgrims during Haj or Umrah. This vaccine protects the body for 5 years.

Hepatitis A

This vaccination is one of the most common preventive vaccines in addition to the list of recommended vaccinations. The vaccine is recommended for travellers to developing countries. Hepatitis A is transmitted through contaminated food and drink. Its symptoms include fever, stomach ache and fatigue. The vaccine is given in two doses, which provide protection for at least 20 years.

Rabies: The traveller receives 3 doses of the vaccine over a period of 3 to 4 weeks to prevent rabies before exposure to the disease. People at risk include those who are dealing with animals, veterinarians, and people traveling to countries where rabies is endemic. Rabies vaccine gives immunity for two years.

Flu

Influenza mainly affects the respiratory system, especially the nose and pharynx. Its symptoms are varied from mild to severe. The seasonal flu vaccine protects against the common viruses that cause the disease. The flu vaccine is updated annually to protect against the common viruses that cause the disease in the current year.

Pneumococcal disease

It’s a group of diseases caused by bacteria named pneumococci. Pneumonia affects both young and old, causing septicemia, meningitis, pneumonia and acute otitis media. It leads to about 1.6 million deaths a year worldwide. The vaccine is a successful preventive measure among adults, especially those over the age of 50. Diabetics, cardiovascular patients, patients with chronic lung diseases and smokers should be vaccinated against pneumonia, as vaccination is the best means of prevention.

Malaria