Critical treatments

The partnership aims to provide these critical treatments to individuals affected by various blood cancers, blood disorders, and autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis, ensuring they receive the highest standard of care and support throughout their treatment process by Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant program (ADBMT) at ADSCC, which is accredited as a Centre of Excellence in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation by the Department of Health Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Al Fahim, Deputy Secretary General of Support Services Sector at ERC and Dr Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer of ADSCC.

Humanitarian partnerships

Al Fahim said: “The agreement with Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center embodies the vision of the UAE Red Crescent of enhancing humanitarian partnerships with various local sectors, particularly the healthcare sector, which is currently a priority in the authority’s local and international efforts. It reflects the shared goal between both parties of alleviating the suffering of patients, supporting their health needs, and strengthening cooperation to achieve better health outcomes for the Red Crescent’s beneficiaries. I would like to express our appreciation for such initiatives that address the health needs of vulnerable groups and commend Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center’s (ADSCC) efforts, and their contributions to advancing treatment and healing. The alignment of visions between the UAE Red Crescent and ADSCC, highlights the importance and potential for strategic partnerships in healthcare.”

Bridging the gap

Dr Maysoon Al Karam said: “Through such collaborations, we aim to bridge the gap in healthcare access, ensuring that state-of-the-art treatments are accessible to those in need. As a Centre of Excellence in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation, our Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Programme has been offering holistic care for autologous and allogeneic bone marrow transplant for adults and children since 2020. By providing advanced treatments locally, we eliminate the need for patients to seek medical care abroad. This not only enhances convenience for patients and their families but also plays a vital role in reducing the nation’s healthcare expenditures.