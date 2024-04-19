No break

The department completed over 255,000 customs transactions during the extreme weather conditions experienced from April 15 to 17. Work teams across all customs centres continued to process cargo clearance and inspections without interruption. The Jebel Ali & TECOM Customs Center processed cargo shipments and 478 containers, after taking necessary precautionary measures to deal with the exceptional weather conditions.

Emergency plans

Emergency plans were activated in coordination with strategic partners in DP World and emergency support teams at Dubai Customs and Dubai Airports to ensure smooth cargo processing and vehicle traffic. Passenger inspection staff were increased, and communication between shift personnel, building managers, and team leaders was intensified to overcome any obstacles.

Furthermore, Dubai Customs maintained close collaboration with strategic partners to ensure all aspects of customs processing could be conducted smoothly. During the period from April 15-17, Dubai Customs processed 297,790 passenger bags at Dubai Airports.

Customs efficiency

Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of DP World Group and CEO and Chairman of Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), attributed the PCFC’s success in overcoming the repercussions of the weather conditions to the continuous development of its services. This includes improvements in customs efficiency and the development of logistics services, which supported the continuity of vital functions amidst circumstances and challenges beyond the organisation’s control. He affirmed that Dubai’s experience and accumulated expertise in trade enable it to handle various crises effectively. Jebel Ali Port operated normally, with emergency strategies tailored to deal with exceptional weather conditions. Cargo handling and unloading operations proceeded uninterrupted, due to the robust preparedness of all its teams.

Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, noted that cargo clearance procedures were carried out smoothly due to the implementation of a business continuity system through the combined efforts of all parties and partners.

He highlighted the globally unique and advanced systems and programmes at Dubai Customs, which enable clients to execute transactions around the clock from any location.

Remote working

Furthermore, the investment in an integrated suite of diverse electronic systems facilitated remote work, enhancing productivity, minimising disruptions, and strengthening information security. Employees on duty at customs centres diligently performed their roles during the extreme weather and were fully equipped to manage both cargo and passenger shipments.