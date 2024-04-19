Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received two phone calls from His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in which they expressed their wishes for the safety of the UAE and its people following the difficult weather conditions and heavy rains that the country witnessed recently.
King Abdullah II and Shehbaz Sharif affirmed their sincere wishes for God Almighty to protect the UAE and its people from all harm and grant them wellbeing and prosperity.
For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed thanked his brother, King Abdullah II, and the Pakistani Prime Minister, and expressed his appreciation for their warm sentiments towards the UAE and its people, stressing the strength of the relations that unite the UAE with Jordan and Pakistan