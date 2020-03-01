DoH urged the public to rely only on official sources when dealing with all news related to the novel virus. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

ABU DHABI: The Department of Health — Abu Dhabi has dismissed as “untrue” news alleging that a coronavirus case has been discovered in a residential compound in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

“The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) is the official source of information on Covid-19 in the UAE,” DoH Abu Dhabi said in a statement on Saturday night, affirming that MoHaP is adhering to all transparency standards in revealing the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

DoH urged the public to rely only on official sources when dealing with all news related to the novel virus.

“The public are urged to follow the reports issued regularly by competent bodies who are doing their work with all transparency and sparing no effort to curb the spread of the virus outbreak.

“The Health sector in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, is following strict precautionary measures in line with best international standards approved by the World Health Organisation in combatting pandemics and diseases, including COVID-19,” added the statement.

The Department affirms that protection of the society tops all priorities and all required measures are being taken to curb the spread of the virus outbreak.

These precautionary measures, said DoH, are being taken in collaboration with all competent bodies ad partners in the country and include early epidemiologic and clinical investigations; providing qualified medical teams working 24/7; check-up of all those in contact with the reported cases; direct channels of communication with the public to address all emergencies; adherence to the principles of full transparency in the disclosure of health status developments; and quarantine measures, in line with best practices and the WHO standards and guidelines, in order to ensure protection of the society and its safety.

