Abu Dhabi: A neighbourhood grocery store was temporarily closed in Abu Dhabi after it was caught flouting the health and safety code.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADFSA) issued an administrative decision to temporarily close Top Save More grocery with commercial license No. CN- 2539204 for posing a risk to consumer safety.

In a statement, the authority clarified that the reasons for the establishment’s closure were due to:

Accumulating a large amount of food in freezers and refrigerators.

Unregulated sale of poultry and unidentified fish.

The establishment’s lack of commitment to renew the commercial license.

The ADFSA also pointed out that five violations were recorded during the year, which were reported against the facility in June, September, October and December.

According to the regulations, establishments are first issued with two warnings and given strict instructions to rectify their mistakes. The third and final warning will lead to the temporary closure of the food outlet until all its wrong practices are corrected.

The authority said the grocery’s closure "comes within the framework of the inspectors’ efforts to strengthen compliance of food safety rules in the emirate of Abu Dhabi,” which also emphasises on implementing the strict policy code as issued by authorities.

Residents in Abu Dhabi are urged to report food safety violations to the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre through contacting the toll free number 800 555.

