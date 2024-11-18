Dubai: The global fund manager BlackRock has received a commercial license in Abu Dhabi. It now plans to seek regulatory authorization to operate from Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).
"Building on the long-standing relationships BlackRock has built with clients in Abu Dhabi and across the region over more than 20 years, the new office reflects BlackRock’s continued commitment to the UAE, and its dedication to fostering strong relationships with clients and partners in the country," said a statement.
The US headquartered company has assets under management of $11 trillion plus.
Earlier in the year, BlackRock appointed Mohammad AlFahim as Head of the UAE. Ben Powell relocated to the region to serve clients as BlackRock Investment Institute’s first Chief Middle East & APAC Investment Strategist.
“Our presence in ADGM will enable us to better serve our clients around the world on whose behalf we engage with sovereigns, wealth managers and specialist investment vehicles based in Abu Dhabi, operating in sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy, and technology,” said Charles Hatami, Head of Middle East and Global Head of the Financial & Strategic Investors Group, BlackRock.