Earlier in the year, BlackRock appointed Mohammad AlFahim as Head of the UAE. Ben Powell relocated to the region to serve clients as BlackRock Investment Institute’s first Chief Middle East & APAC Investment Strategist.

“Our presence in ADGM will enable us to better serve our clients around the world on whose behalf we engage with sovereigns, wealth managers and specialist investment vehicles based in Abu Dhabi, operating in sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy, and technology,” said Charles Hatami, Head of Middle East and Global Head of the Financial & Strategic Investors Group, BlackRock.