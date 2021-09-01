The new Abu Dhabi Wellbeing Centre Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A new specialist mental health support centre and clinic, the Abu Dhabi Wellbeing Centre, has recently opened in the capital.

The facility, run by UK-based Priory Group - a leading provider of behavioral care – will offer support for conditions like depression, stress, eating disorders self-harm, developmental disorders, speech and language impairment, along with assessment and treatment of ADHD, autism and learning disabilities.

The Priory Group already operates a similar facility in Dubai, which opened in 2017, and it works with Al Karamah School, the first dedicated autism school in the UAE launched in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge.

“Following the success of our first overseas Wellbeing Centre in Dubai, and in response to demand, it seemed a natural next step to expand our services further in the UAE’s capital. Since we entered the healthcare market here, we’ve received a huge level of support from government organisations and regulatory bodies thanks to the strong recognition of the need to help de-stigmatise and raise awareness of mental ill health, while providing access to niche medical services for both residents and visitors. “We hope this new Centre, and its team of highly experienced medical professionals, will allow our services to be accessed by a wider population,” said Will Goodwin, chief operating officer at Priory Middle East.

The Abu Dhabi facility includes 19 consulting rooms. A team of experts well-versed in Arabic and English offer dedicated support.

“Mental ill health is not discriminatory and can affect us all at some point in our lives, regardless of age, gender and situation. We have a straightforward vision; to provide our patients with the best possible care and experience. This major new health facility will enable our team of expert health professionals to ensure patients receive the highest level of support and care and support them on their journey to recovery,” said Dr Ateeq Qureshi, medical director at the new centre.