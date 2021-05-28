Dubai: A total of 49 restaurants, cafes and cafeterias were fined by Dubai Department of Economy (DED) for failing to comply with the precautionary measures against COVID-19 — particularly for allowing dine-in beyond 1am. DED has said in a statement that restaurants are allowed to operate beyond 1am only to deliver orders — not for dine-in.
The DED said on Friday that the violating restaurants and cafes were concentrated mostly in Al Karama, Jumeirah, Satwa, Al Muraqqabat and Al Rigga areas of Dubai.
DED’s Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector also issued fines to at least four stores in Mirdif City Centre during the three-day super sale, which kicked off on Thursday, for noncompliance regarding wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distancing.
Regular inspections
Dubai authorities have been conducting regular inspections across open markets and commercial establishments in the emirate. They also reiterated their directives to traders to strictly follow the COVID-19 health and safety protocol.
Call to public
The DED has also advised the public to report any violation of safety measures by using the Dubai Consumer App, available on Apple, Google and Huawei app stores, or by calling 600545555, or by visiting consumerrights.ae.