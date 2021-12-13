Sharjah: Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, Sultan Al Bohra, the 53rd Al Dai Al Mutlaq, arrived in Sharjah on Sunday evening.
Earlier, on his arrival from Colombo, Sri Lanka, at Dubai International Airport, Sultan Al Bohra was accorded a warm welcome by Dr Hamad Bin Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, director-general of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai (IACAD), senior government officials and foreign diplomats, along with representatives of the Dawoodi Bohra community in the UAE.
Mustafa Taher, Sharjah PR coordinator of the Dawoodi Bohras, said: “We’re honoured to host Sultan al Bohra, his family and other guests who have arrived in the city. All the arrangements have been planned with the support of government authorities and in keeping with the COVID-19 protocols.”
He added: “During his stay in the city, Syedna Saifuddin is expected to meet with the Rulers of the UAE and senior government officials. As is the practice of Syedna wherever he travels, he will interact with local Bohra community members and enquire about their well-being. Senior UAE officials have also extended a special invitation to Sultan al Bohra to attend Expo 2020 Dubai.”
The Dawoodi Bohra community has a long history in the UAE with around 20,000 community members living and working in the country. They are contributing to the UAE’s socio-economic development as industrialists, traders and professionals across varied fields, along with being present in various service sectors.