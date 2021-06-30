Dubai: A bird mainly seen in sub-Saharan Africa has been spotted for the first time in the UAE, Dubai Municipality announced on Tuesday.
The civic body said it recorded the first appearance of the African Wattled Lapwing (Vanellus senegallus) in the UAE — at two reserves in Dubai.
Surveillance cameras documented the bird’s presence in Jebel Nizwa and Dubai Desert Conservation reserves. The bird’s appearance was recorded between June 16 and 22, the municipality tweeted.
African Wattled Lapwing is easily recognised by its large yellow wattle on the face, bright white forehead, yellow legs and beak and streaked neck and face.
The large wader bird can reach a length of up to 34cm. It is one of the species to which the Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds (AEWA) applies.
The agreement covers more than 250 bird species that depend on wetlands for at least part of their lifecycle and cross international borders in their migration patterns.