Dubai: With this year’s Hajj season round the corner, doctors in the UAE have explained which vaccines pilgrims from here should be taking and why.

They have also listed out other precautionary measures to ensure a safe Hajj which sees a congregation of millions of Muslims in Saudi Arabia.

Given the scale of such events and the close proximity of attendees, there is an increased risk of infectious diseases spreading rapidly, doctors pointed out. Hence, they said it is important for pilgrims to be vaccinated as per the guidelines issued by the Saudi health authorities. Vaccination is a mandatory requirement for the Hajj permit and pilgrims must complete the required vaccinations at least 10 days prior to travelling.

The Ministry of Health in the Kingdom has issued a document to address health requirements and recommendations for visitors travelling to Saudi Arabia for the purposes of Hajj, or seasonal works in Hajj areas during 1444H (2023).

Experts in the UAE highlighted the significance of immunisation before embarking on the Hajj journey and provided insights to Gulf News about the important vaccinations that pilgrims should consider.

Dr Rasha Awad The authorities have advised pilgrims to follow certain guidelines to ensure a successful pilgrimage for everyone,” said Dr Rasha Awad, specialist, Internal Medicine, Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah

COVID-19

The official guidelines for those outside Saudi Arabia state that pilgrims must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“As so many people congregate in one place, there is an increased risk of transmission of respiratory illnesses like COVID,” pointed out Dr Awad.

According to the guidelines, all travellers for Hajj need to have had two shots of any of the following COVID vaccines: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Covovax, Nuvaxovid, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Covaxin, and Sputnik-V. Those taking Janssen vaccine require only one dose.

“Additional precautions that pilgrims can take to protect themselves from respiratory infections include washing their hands with soap and water or sanitiser, especially after coughing or sneezing, using the washroom, before and after consuming food or touching animals. Wear face masks in crowded places and keep a distance from those who appear ill.”

“Carefully dispose of tissues used while coughing or sneezing. It is our collective duty to get vaccinated and take the recommended precautions to safeguard our health and the health of others on this sacred pilgrimage,” added Dr Awad.

Flu vaccine

Dr Mahir Khalil Ibrahim Jallo, clinical professor and senior consultant of Internal Medicine at Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman, said Influenza, or the flu, is another contagious respiratory illness that can spread rapidly in crowded environments.

Dr Mahir Khalil Ibrahim Jallo “Getting an annual influenza vaccine is highly recommended before Hajj. Since the influenza strains can vary each year, it is essential to receive the updated vaccine that matches the prevalent strains for that season,” said Dr Jallo.

Saudi authorities have recommended the flu vaccine for travellers arriving for Hajj or for seasonal work in Hajj areas particularly pregnant women, children under five years, the elderly, individuals with chronic medical conditions and individuals with immunosuppressive conditions.

Yellow Fever, Polio

Dr Jyothish George, head of Immunisation and director, Homecare Services, Prime Healthcare, said “Yellow fever vaccine is advised by Saudi Arabia for those coming in from countries at risk of yellow fever. In addition, the Polio vaccine is also recommended for those travelling from polio-endemic countries.”

Dr Jyothish George Dr Jyothish George, head of Immunisation and director, Homecare Services, Prime Healthcare, said “Yellow fever vaccine is advised by Saudi Arabia for those coming in from countries at risk of yellow fever. In addition, the Polio vaccine is also recommended for those travelling from polio-endemic countries.”

For those coming from countries with countries with the risk of or frequent epidemics of meningococcal meningitis, prophylactic antibiotics will be administered at the points of entry if deemed necessary, according to the Saudi health ministry.

Dr George recommended all pilgrims to receive the quadrivalent meningococcal vaccine, protecting against four common strains of the disease. “It is advisable to receive this vaccine at least 10 days before travel.”

Additional recommendations

Considering the risk of other viral infections, the doctors recommended vaccines for Hepatitis A, and pneumococcal disease (PD) as well.

“Pilgrims participating in Hajj are at an increased risk of exposure to this disease due to shared dining facilities and potential hygiene challenges. The hepatitis A vaccine provides long-term protection and we recommend it for all Hajj travellers,” said Dr Jallo.

Dr George said: “Pilgrims, particularly those who are older or above 65 years of age and have chronic medical conditions, should consider receiving the pneumococcal vaccine prior to setting. Within the sphere of PD, all serious illnesses caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae (S. pneumonias) are included. This includes several conditions such as pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis.”

He also advised pilgrims to check with their healthcare adviser to stay up to date with Tetanus and Pertussis (Tdap) Vaccine.

“Tdap Vaccine is essential to protect against tetanus (lockjaw) and pertussis (whooping cough), especially Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory infection that can be spread through close contact with infected individuals.”

Dos and Don’ts

Get vaccinated

Practice good hygiene

Stay hydrated

For people with chronic illnesses and elderly, a visit to their healthcare provider to stay-update on their medicine and dosage would be ideal.

Avoid overcrowding

Stay away from sharing personal items

Seek medical intervention if you experience any signs of illness