DUBAI Gurudwara Dubai is celebrating the 550th birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, founder of Sikhism and the first of the 10 Sikh Gurus. The celebration, which began last year saw 60,000 Sikh devotees attending the opening programme of activities at the Gurudwara temple, led by Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman of Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai. The Gurudwara which has been organising several community service activities is now culminating the festivities even as the UAE marks the Year of Tolerance. On this occasion, Gurudwara Dubai has lined up various activities from November 10 to 15. A special tent has been erected next to the Gurudwara to accommodate the huge crowds expected to participate in the events.