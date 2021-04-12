Vrinda Gupta Image Credit: Supplied

Vazir Group, trusted immigration advisory boutique having its headquarters based in Dubai shared great news for all those interested to immigrate to Canada: the launch of the Express Entry Program and the opening of its second office in India, in Chandigarh, Elante office, Industrial Area Phase 1.

Express Entry Programme

Having over 14 programs dedicated for Canada, Vazir Group decided to integrate Express Entry Program to its vast portfolio. “We always had a great demand for Express Entry Program and now we are happy to offer our clients the opportunity of having the benefits of our luxury immigration services in a reasonable fees. We are utilizing all our experience, expertise and knowledge to help those who are interested to start a new life in Canada.”, said Vrinda Gupta, Brand Custodian at Vazir Group.

The Express Entry Programme is based on the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), it is a criteria that Canada uses to assess the applicants based on their education, work experience, skills etc. Canada has shown a very welcoming approach this year with an increasing number of applicants being picked up from the pool with every quota. Each Express Entry candidate receives an individual CRS score out of 1,200 points. Besides, there are four scoring parts of the system’s formula: Core/Human capital factors, spouse factors, skill transferability factors, additional points. With a vast experience in immigration and being experts in Canada, Vazir Group can assist you with the entire process from end to end.

If your CRS score is not high enough, but still, you have 428+ points in the CRS, bachelor’s degree or higher education level, IELTS score 7 or higher, Vazir Group has an excellent alternative for you: Boosting Points Program. For all the skilled workers and their families the Skilled Worker Programs are an excellent opportunity.

Even if you are looking for a business opportunity Vazir Group is the place to go to, be it for a new business in Canada or an investment in The Caribbean or the European Union countries.

Vazir Group new office in Chandigarh

From April 2021, if you are in Chandigarh, India, you can start your immigration process and benefit from the exceptional immigration services in the brand new office opened by Vazir Group in Chandigarh: Elante office, Industrial Area Phase 1, telephone 01724191777.

“We decided to open our branch office in Chandigarh as we have seen an amazing response from our clients who have already applied through our frequent events in Chandigarh and other parts of Punjab. Is has always been a great pleaser to have an in person meeting with our clients. Having a new branch office, we encourage our clients of Punjab to come, discuss their circumstances and main objectives, start their application with us and get a customized and hassle free immigration process!” added Vrinda Gupta.