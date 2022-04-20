Abu Dhabi: The UAE will carry on the welfare legacy of its Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on Wednesday said Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Day, which is held on Ramadan 19.
“On Zayed Humanitarian Day, we reaffirm our longstanding commitment to continuing the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed, whose pioneering generosity and commitment to helping others reached people and communities in need around the world,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.
Zayed Humanitarian Day is an annual occasion to celebrate the UAE’s achievements since the era of Sheikh Zayed up to date in terms of humanitarian work through the aid it provides to other countries and peoples. It is also a fitting annual date to launch many humanitarian and charitable initiatives by the government and non-government organisations.