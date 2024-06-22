In a video released on its social media platforms on Saturday, the authority clarified the consequences under Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 on Countering Rumours and Cybercrimes.

According to Article (27) of the law, whoever calls for or incites others to disobey the legislation in force in the UAE through dissemination of information via the information network or any ITE shall be punished with imprisonment and/ or a fine of Dh100,000-Dh500,000.