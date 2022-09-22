NATO Secretary General

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed also met with Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The two sides reviewed developments on the regional and international arenas, exchanged views on them, and discussed a number of issues on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed during meeting with Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah reiterated that the UAE and Nato share a distinguished partnership that aims to promote stability in the region and maintain international peace and security, highlighting the keenness to develop bilateral cooperation between the two sides in various fields, reported WAM.

For his part, Nato Secretary-General valued the outstanding contributions made by the UAE to achieving peace in the region and enhancing regional and global security and stability, praising its significant humanitarian and development efforts in various parts of the world.

Meetings with foreign ministers

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed met separately with a number of foreign ministers of countries participating in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He met with Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania; Jan Lipavsk; Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic; Zbigniew Rau, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland; Anniken Huitfeldt, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway; Urmas Reinsalu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia; and Jerome Xavier Walcott, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Barbados.

During the meetings, the parties reviewed several issues on the agenda of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, and exchanged views on regional and international developments, including the crisis in Ukraine, the energy and food crisis, and ways to achieve stability in the global market and enhance global efforts to maintain international peace and security.

In this regard, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed reiterated the significance of strengthening global partnerships and international cooperation in facing current challenges to create diverse opportunities to stimulate economic growth in societies.

Bilateral cooperation

The meetings touched on bilateral cooperation and partnership relations between the UAE and these countries across various sectors, including economic, investment, educational, cultural, tourism, agricultural, food security, renewable energy and other fields.

The ministers also reviewed ways to stimulate international cooperation in the face of climate change and the importance of focusing on achieving progress in this file, which is directly related to the paths of sustainable development and economic prosperity in various countries. During the meetings, the preparations of the UAE hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023 were also reviewed.

Sheikh Abdullah also met with Juana Alexandra, Minister of Foreign Affairs of El Salvador, where bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed along with ways to further develop them at all levels. Following the meeting, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations between the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah and Joanna Alexandra also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a joint committee between the UAE and El Salvador.