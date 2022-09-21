Bilateral cooperation

During the meetings, the parties reviewed bilateral cooperation and partnership between the UAE and these countries in several sectors, including energy, renewable energy, food security, economic, educational, tourism, investment and culture. The meetings reviewed bilateral relations and strategic partnerships in all sectors, including economic, investment, financial, renewable energy, food security, cultural, educational and tourism, between the UAE and these countries. The meetings also reviewed the global efforts made to combat climate, especially with the UAE hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023.

According to Wam, the Ministers also discussed several issues on the agenda of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, and exchanged views on regional and international developments.

In a related context, the UAE Foreign Minister met with David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP).

Sheikh Abdullah and Beasley discussed joint cooperation between the UAE and the World Food Programme as part of the country’s commitment to multilateral action in the face of emergency humanitarian crises and working to Provide the necessary support to the most affected communities.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; and Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, and Ambassador Mohamed Abu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullah also met with Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Chairman. The meeting touched on ways to further develop joint cooperation between the two brotherly countries, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE’s support for the Presidential Leadership Council and its sincere national efforts to achieve security and stability throughout the Yemeni territories, and to meet the aspirations of the brotherly Yemeni people for development, progress and prosperity.

His Highness commended the well-established historical and brotherly relations between the UAE and the sisterly Republic of Yemen, stressing the UAE’s firm commitment to support the Yemeni people at various levels.

For his part, Dr. Al-Alimi valued the UAE’s continued support for the Yemeni people, stressing the strong historical and brotherly relations that bring together the two brotherly countries.